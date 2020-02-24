NJ Study: White supremacy bigger threat than ISIS

UNITE THE RIGHT A BIGGER THREAT: Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are confronted by protesters as they march down East Market Street toward Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service