No charges for ex-deputy seen body-slamming kid

HENDERSON, N.C. - A fired Vance County, N.C., sheriff’s deputy filmed lifting and ramming a middle-school student to the floor faces a maximum 90 days in jail if convicted in the incident, District Attorney Mike Waters said Tuesday.
Waters said his office will charge the school resource officer, Warren Durham, with three misdemeanors: assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor child abuse and failure to discharge duties.
The charges stem from a Dec. 12 complaint from the Vance County school district “regarding the assault on an 11-year-old boy by a law enforcement officer.” A security camera at Vance County Middle School in Henderson - about 40 miles north of Raleigh - caught the pair of assaults on video, prompting the sheriff’s investigation.
Durham was fired immediately, Sheriff Curtis Brame said Monday.
Durham has no prior convictions, and the student did not suffer severe injuries as defined by North Carolina law, Waters said at a news conference. Had his wounds been more severe, prosecutors could have pursued felony charges.
State law defines felony injuries as wounds that create a risk of death, disfigurement, coma or extreme pain. The child had bruises.
“They were severe,” Waters said, “but that’s what they were. This assault was violent. This child received appropriate medical care. His parents made sure. There’s absolutely no issues regarding that.”
The child’s grandfather, John Miles, confirmed the family’s concern over lighter charges. The child will be home-schooled rather than return to Vance Middle.
“I am totally disappointed in the law itself,” said Miles, a pastor with Risen Faith Outreach Ministries. “I still stand today and forgive this man for hurting my grandson. I am not happy with the misdemeanor charges.”
Miles said that his grandson said, “Grand daddy, what did I do to deserve this?”
The grandfather said he has met a mother whose child was attacked by the same officer.
“The child has a sling around her arm right now,” Miles said. “One bad apple does not spoil the whole Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Brame did a great job on this.”
Waters said he understands the family’s frustration.
“I took an oath to seek the truth in this matter,” Waters told reporters. “Had the child received more sever injuries we would be having a different discussion.
Vance County Schools emailed a statement to The News & Observer: “We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws. The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district.”