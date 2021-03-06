A major magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck roughly 600 miles northeast of New Zealand on Thursday afternoon, triggering concerns of a potentially damaging tsunami.
It's the third major earthquake in less than eight hours on the Kermadec Fault, which passes east of New Zealand. A magnitude 7.3 hit near New Zealand early on Thursday, followed by a 7.4 about 560 miles to the north a few hours later.
A tsunami warning was in effect for New Zealand.
Officials in New Zealand urged residents "walk, run or cycle" to higher ground to avoid the chance of becoming stuck in traffic.
A tsunami watch was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center for Hawaii.
"Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the center wrote.
There was no tsunami threat to Guam, Rota, Tinian, or Saipan from the earthquakes, although some minor seal level fluctuations may occur, according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.
(The Guam Daily Post contributed to this report)