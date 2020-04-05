NRA sues Cuomo over closure of gun stores

FIGHTING BACK: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at the Javits Convention Center, which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases, on Tuesday, March 24, in New York City. As of Thursday, 100 had died in the state in the past 24 hours, and the infection rate is above 21,000 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/Tribune News Service