PENSACOLA, Fla. — Hurricane Sally blasted into the southeastern United States on Wednesday, unleashing massive floodwaters and powerful winds along the coast from the Florida Panhandle to Mobile, Ala., that swallowed up roadways and left hundreds of thousands without electricity.
The National Weather Service said "historic and catastrophic flooding" unfolded from west of Tallahassee to Mobile Bay in Alabama as seawater charged ashore and rivers jumped their banks.
The storm had cut a tricky path through the Gulf of Mexico, at first sluggish and meandering and then unexpectedly intensifying just before landfall at 5:45 a.m. The storm accelerated from an 80 mph Category 1 storm to a 105 mph Category 2 storm between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
"It was an unbelievably freaky right turn of a storm that none of us ever expected," said Tony Kennon, the mayor of Orange Beach, Ala., a city of 6,200, adding that the impact could be worse than Hurricane Ivan, which struck on the same day in 2004. "Twenty four to 36 hours ago it was nothing but rain nuisance in all of our minds. But what a difference 24 hours makes."
While in the Gulf, Sally loaded up with moisture from the warm water and unleashed it over Alabama and Florida in the form of pounding rain while the ocean pushed storm surges inland. More than 500,000 customers in Alabama and Florida lost power. The National Hurricane Center warned of "historic" flooding as the storm pushed inland toward Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday.
In Pensacola, a seaside city of 53,000 on the Florida Panhandle, more than 2 feet of rain and nearly 6 feet of storm surge – the third-highest on record – turned streets into murky rivers and trapped people in their homes. Winds ripped a construction barge from its moorings and hurled it into the Three Mile Bridge over Escambia Bay, leaving a gaping hole. A crane toppled on another section of the bridge, and a second runaway barge was blown 10 miles west, where it washed ashore on the 18th hole of the golf course at the Pensacola Country Club.
Kristin and Steve Hutzelmann were in their Pensacola home when two huge pine trees crashed through their roof around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
"It was horrible," Kristen Hutzelmann said of the storm. "We went through (Hurricane) Katrina, and that was moving so quickly it was over and done with. But this one just would not go away."
As daylight broke Wednesday, state and county officials in Florida and Alabama deployed hundreds of emergency personnel and the state National Guard to assess damage and rescue the stranded. Boat teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard, along with civilian volunteers, helped with the rescue operations.
Sally is one of 20 named tropical storms that have formed so far in the Atlantic in 2020, a record, and one of six hurricanes to make landfall, including four in the United States. Scientists say the storms are proliferating because of rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change. Sally is part of a new trend of hurricanes that strengthen just before landfall, a time when they would traditionally lose power, a dangerous effect that scientists are also attributing to climate change. These rapidly intensifying storms are likely to inflict greater damage and catch residents and rescuers off guard, experts warn.