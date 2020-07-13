NY reports lowest hospitalizations, deaths since March

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, applauding most New Yorkers for heeding the COVID-19 protocols, announced Saturday that the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations and average three-day death toll just hit the lowest levels since mid-March.
The governor said the hospitalization number was under 800 for the first time since March 18, while the figure of seven daily deaths over 72 hours was last seen on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own,” the governor said. “The efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives.”
The good news came with a few words of warning from the governor as the state continues its rebound from its crippling coronavirus toll. The total deaths statewide are approaching 25,000, with six fatalities reported in the latest numbers.
“As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news … I urge residents to stay New York tough and not give up the ground we’ve worked so hard to gain together, especially in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home,” said Cuomo.
The number of New York testing positive for the virus was just above 1% out of the 69,203 tests conducted statewide on Friday, the governor added.