NEW YORK — New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month.
The warning by the United Federation of Teachers, which represents the city's 133,000 public school teachers, could delay Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to provide a mix of in-classroom and online learning from Sept. 10.
"The minute we feel that the mayor is trying to force people in to a situation that is unsafe ... we go to court, we take a job action," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said during a briefing, adding that a "job action" could include a strike.
Asked about Mulgrew's comments while touring a school in Brooklyn, de Blasio responded: "Look, any union leader who talks about doing something illegal should really think twice about what he's saying."
He was referring to a New York state law that bars public employees from striking or engaging in sickouts.
The mayor said city officials would continue working with the union on the reopening and insisted that all facilities would be safe, adding: "We're going to keep moving forward to get schools ready for our kids."
De Blasio has said the district will use a blended learning plan of part remote, part in-person, with a recommendation that students and staff get tested at least once a month, sit 6 feet apart and wear masks on school buses.
Some U.S. schools and universities got off to a faltering start in reopening campuses this week. In several cases, spikes of positive COVID-19 tests administered to returning students and staff forced schools to delay or scupper plans for classroom instruction and limit students to online learning.
The University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Michigan State University rolled back their plans for in-person classes on Tuesday following a surge of positive test results. Notre Dame pushed back classes by two weeks and Michigan switched to remote learning for the term.