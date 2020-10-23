Obama delivers blazing critique of president

PHILADELPHIA — Former president Barack Obama delivered a lacerating critique of President Donald Trump in his debut on the 2020 campaign trail Wednesday, denouncing his successor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and ridiculing him for being unable to even "protect himself" from COVID-19.
Speaking at a drive-in rally for Joe Biden in South Philadelphia, Obama attacked Trump on a wide range of issues – including his personal tax payments, embrace of conspiracy theories, handling of the economy and efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act – as he implored Democrats to avoid complacency and turn out at the polls.
"We've got to turn out like never before. We cannot leave any doubt in this election," Obama said, warning that Trump has suggested he won't accept the results if he loses.
Though polls have showed Biden holding a steady lead in Pennsylvania, Obama cautioned: "I don't care about the polls. There were a bunch of polls last time, and it didn't work out. ... Not this time. Not this election."
With less than two weeks left before Election Day, Obama's appearance in a state Trump won in 2016 highlighted the importance of Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, which both campaigns have viewed as a must-win on a path to the White House. A day earlier, Trump delivered remarks at a rally in Erie, Pa., in one of three western counties that had voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but backed Trump four years ago.
A little more than an hour after Obama spoke, Trump briefly went after his predecessor during a campaign rally in North Carolina, claiming it was "good news" that Obama is out on the campaign trail.
"It's good. There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right?" Trump said. "He was all over the place. ... I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama."
Jolt of excitement
Obama has been an important surrogate for Biden, delivering a prime-time endorsement address during the Democratic National Convention in August, headlining virtual fundraisers and rallying supporters in get-out-the-vote video messages and other media appearances. In recent days, he joined vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and the actor Michael B. Jordan in an online fundraiser.
But his debut at an in-person event aimed to deliver a jolt of excitement from the Democratic Party's top draw and most electrifying speaker to generate enthusiasm among the Democratic base, particularly minorities and young people. Obama appeared energized in his return to the spotlight, unleashing full-throated criticism over Trump's management of the country and his personal behavior.
"I get this president wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored," Obama said, citing the more than 220,000 Americans who have died of the novel coronavirus. "But you know what? The job doesn't work that way. Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better. You've got to have a plan."