It was a million-dollar idea: Give every Ohio resident who gets a coronavirus vaccine a chance to win a seven-figure check.
That audacious scheme to boost the state's inoculation rate became reality Wednesday evening, when the first winners of the "Vax-a-Million" drawings were announced on live TV. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has won national acclaim – and drawn local blowback – since unveiling the plan, which will award $1 million to five vaccinated adults and a full-ride scholarship to Ohio public colleges to five vaccinated teenagers.
The first broadcast lasted just 60 seconds, but changed the lives of the two winners: Abbigail Bugenske, who lives near Cincinnati, won the $1 million draw; and Joseph Costello, a resident of the Dayton area, took home the scholarship.
It is part of a nationwide effort to encourage hesitant Americans to get their shots, a project that has taken on more urgency with the pace of vaccination slowing across the country and more states lifting their pandemic-era restrictions. About half the U.S. population has received at least one dose, but the average number of shots administered per day has fallen about 36% in the past month to 1.75 million.
In Ohio, 45% of residents have received at least one dose, a metric that slightly lags behind the nation overall. But officials insist the state would be in a worse place without DeWine's high-profile giveaway initiative. Five days after its rollout, the Ohio Department of Health said the campaign had driven a 28% increase in the vaccination rate of those 16 and older.
However, in the past week, the state's overall vaccination rate has fallen by about 2%.
But DeWine has called the plan a success, citing especially high increases in vaccine uptake among some of the youngest eligible Ohioans.
"We're more than happy with the results," he said at a news conference this week. "This was just so important to our future as a state, our immediate future and our long-term future. Having more people vaccinated really allows us to get back to normal."
And the Biden administration agrees. At a Tuesday briefing, the White House's senior adviser on the coronavirus response, Andy Slavitt, praised the program.