WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden announced an array of measures Thursday to protect Americans from a potential winter surge of coronavirus infections, as five states confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant and international researchers shared data indicating that the still-mysterious variant may be able to reinfect people who had prior infections.
"We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion," Biden said in a speech at the National Institutes of Health, appealing to Americans to put aside partisan differences and continue to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions. "This is a moment we can put the divisiveness behind us, I hope."
The president's plan includes campaigns to increase vaccinations and booster shots, more stringent testing for international travelers and plans to make rapid at-home coronavirus testing free for more people. While some of the measures are new - notably a plan to launch "family mobile vaccination clinics," where all eligible members of a family could simultaneously get shots and boosters - others build on existing tactics, such as rallying businesses to impose vaccination-or-testing mandates for employees.
Public health experts praised aspects of Biden's plan but called for further investments in testing, screening and combating misinformation about the vaccines. They also said Biden's vow that the nation will ward off omicron after it "beat back" the delta variant doesn't reflect a reality where the virus continues to circulate at high levels, with more than 140,000 coronavirus-linked deaths in the United States since the start of September.
It's the "most aggressive pandemic plan yet for the United States, but still falls short of all that's needed now," said Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.
Biden's package of coronavirus strategies comes as officials confirmed omicron-linked infections in California, Minnesota, Colorado, New York and Hawaii, and as South African researchers reported that the new variant appeared to be linked to increased coronavirus re-infections, although the new cases were mild. Scientists caution that it will take days, if not weeks, to fully understand whether the new variant can evade current vaccines and treatments, or cause more severe symptoms in infected people.