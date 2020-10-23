WASHINGTON (CQ-Roll Call) — The Trump administration is hoping for "breakthroughs" in negotiations on a COVID-19 aid package within 48 hours, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday.
Meadows said Speaker Nancy Pelosi so far hasn't been willing to compromise. "But we're hopeful that in the next 48 hours or so that there'll be some breakthroughs where she actually starts negotiating," he told Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt. "She hasn't really been negotiating."
Pelosi has likewise struck an increasingly optimistic tone about reaching a bipartisan deal that could deliver a new round of pandemic relief after months of stalemate.
"I'm pretty happy," the California Democrat told MSNBC. "I think we have a prospect for an agreement."
Pelosi said she was aiming to get a deal passed before Election Day, but acknowledged that Senate Republicans could disrupt that plan.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans Tuesday he advised the White House not to cut any deal on large-scale relief until after the Nov. 3 election, according to several reports.
"We obviously want to have a deal by Nov. 3," Pelosi said on Sirius XM's "The Joe Madison Show." "That really is going to be up to whether the president can convince Mitch McConnell to do so. ... I think Mitch McConnell might not mind doing it after the election."
But the administration has been betting that any compromise would ultimately pass the Senate.
"If there's a bipartisan deal, I believe there would be enough votes there to make sure that we get that across the finish line and to the president's desk," Meadows told reporters Wednesday.
Talks were scheduled to continue Wednesday, as Pelosi prepared for another conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has led negotiations for the White House.