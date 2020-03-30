Overwhelmed Spain to deploy army to transport its dead

A NEW NORMAL: A member of the public wearing a protective face mask pushes her shopping trolley as she crosses an empty street on March 27, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. Spain plans to continue its quarantine measures at least through April 11. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 20,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. David Ramos/Getty Images/Tribune News Service