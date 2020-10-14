Pelosi stays firm on aid package as a few Democrats urge compromise

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to keep her caucus together as she holds out for a better coronavirus relief package than the Trump administration's latest $1.8 trillion proposal, but some Democrats are growing impatient as the window to enact a law before the Nov. 3 election closes.
"We're in a place that we should be able to cut a deal," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told CQ-Roll Call in an interview.
Khanna said Democrats should be able to accept most of what's in the $1.8 trillion offer Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made to Pelosi on Friday because it provides at least some relief in all the key areas they have been pushing. The offer includes $300 billion for state and local governments, $400 per week in federal unemployment benefits into January, $60 billion for rental and mortgage assistance, $28 billion in student loan relief and $15 billion in food assistance.
"We have a moral obligation to do something," Khanna, a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said. "We are the party that stands for the working poor."
Pelosi, however, is still unhappy with the administration's offer on state and local aid and unemployment assistance, as well as other aspects of the $1.8 trillion proposal.
"This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back," the California Democrat said in a "Dear Colleague" letter Saturday. "When the President talks about wanting a bigger relief package, his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold, rather than agreeing on language prescribing how we honor our workers, crush the virus and put money in the pockets of workers."
In a follow-up letter Sunday, Pelosi said the administration finally provided language to counter Democrats' proposal for a national plan for COVID-19 testing, tracing, treatment and vaccine distribution, but she dismissed it as "grossly inadequate."
Although Mnuchin had over a week ago agreed to Pelosi's demand for $75 billion to spend on those needs, Pelosi said the proposal he sent to Democrats on Saturday "seems to be about $45 billion in new money" that "is not spent strategically."
"It delays funding to states unless they enter into compacts that require legislative action by each participating state," she said. "Mandatory compacts are a recipe for delay when the country must move forward with a national plan as soon as possible."
The administration's proposal doesn't provide money for U.S. territories, includes "very minimal support for tribes," and does "nothing to address inequities in COVID incidence and impact on communities of color," Pelosi added.
"Until these serious issues are resolved, we remain at an impasse," she said. "However, I remain hopeful that the White House will join us to work toward a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America's families and will do so soon."
Khanna agrees with Pelosi on the need for the $75 billion and language enforcing a national testing and tracing plan, but he thinks the issue is resolvable.
"I think we can get the $30 billion and we should signal if the administration meets us at $75 billion … and they have a national testing plan, then we have a deal," he said.
Khanna first shared his interest in Mnuchin's offer in a tweet Sunday, calling the $1.8 trillion "significant" and noting it is more than twice the amount of the 2009 stimulus package passed in former President Barack Obama's first term.
He concluded the tweet with a message for Pelosi: "Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court."
Khanna is the first progressive Democrat to make a public break from the speaker's negotiating position. So far, mostly moderate Democrats have publicly pushed Pelosi to strike a deal and many of them haven't gone as far as Khanna.
"Quite a few members feel this way," Khanna said, adding that he's talked with at least 10 other progressives who share his view. "Now I don't know how many of them will be vocal, but members are hearing in their districts that people are suffering."