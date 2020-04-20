Pence speaks at Air Force Academy graduation

967 GRADUATE: Members of the class of 2020 march across the terrazzo of the Air Force Academy toward their seats on Saturday during the graduation ceremony for the 967 senior cadets. The graduation was a closed ceremony at the center of campus rather than Falcon Stadium to allow the cadets to stay 8 feet apart. The cadets didn't march on stage to receive their diplomas with high-fives and hugs banned. Christian Murdock/Colorado Springs Gazette/Tribune News Service