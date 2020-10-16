WASHINGTON — Pentagon leaders faced renewed challenges in their attempt to steer clear of divisive election politics this week, as events during the final sprint toward the Nov. 3 polls threaten to thrust the military once more into the partisan fray.
The issues included a new online campaign ad featuring President Donald Trump in the White House Situation Room flanked by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – in defiance of norms excluding uniformed leaders from campaign material – and criticism from Democratic lawmakers about Defense Secretary Mark Esper's response to concerns about the military's potential involvement in a disputed election.
In the run-up to the vote, Trump has appealed to would-be military voters and cited his record as commander in chief as a reelection credential, as supporters of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, seek to brand the president as a callous leader who has blamed his top brass for problems on his watch.
At the same time, Trump has declined to commit to conceding power if he loses, fueling speculation about a disputed outcome and the potential for him to reach for the military as part of an attempt to clinch another term.
From his first days in office, the president treated troop events like campaign rallies, diverted military funds for his border wall project and used the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes to launch his ban on travel from Muslim-majority nations. In rare cases, defense leaders have publicly dissented. More often, they have stayed silent and sometimes sought to push back behind the scenes.