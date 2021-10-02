WASHINGTON - Of 53,000 Afghan refugees being housed on U.S. military bases, all have now been vaccinated against measles, and 84% have received coronavirus vaccinations, a senior military official said Thursday.
Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, who heads the U.S. Northern Command, told reporters that flights to bring about 14,000 additional Afghans whose transit to the United States was suspended due to fears of a measles epidemic would begin arriving "potentially in the next week" after clearing a 21-day post-vaccination period.
Security incidents, he said, have been minimal.
The update came as an evenly divided Senate narrowly turned back a Republican amendment that sought to curtail assistance to the relocated Afghans, and as former president Donald Trump and others in the GOP voiced concern about the vetting process.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, sought to attach the amendment to legislation to fund the government into early December, which passed later Thursday with bipartisan support. Cotton's amendment received 50 votes along partisan lines, one short of the number needed to succeed.
The amendment sought to cut off housing, food and medical aid, among other assistance, as of March 31, 2023, for Afghans who were granted parole to quickly enter the United States. Cotton also sought to delete language from the spending measure that would allow recent Afghan refugees to obtain driver's licenses or identification cards without documentation typically required.
In a letter last week to President Joe Biden, Cotton and three other Republican senators - Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota - referred to what they called "credible reports" of child abuse and trafficking among the arriving evacuees. They did not provide the reports.
Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, VanHerck said that despite "various reports of law enforcement challenges" among the Afghans, there have only been a "small number of incidents."
Two evacuees are currently in federal custody, including one who allegedly assaulted a female soldier last month at Fort Bliss in Texas. During the six weeks of the military's Operation Allies Welcome, there have been eight reported cases of robbery and theft, Van Herck said.
"For a population of 53,000," he said, "what we're seeing is law enforcement violations on par with and in most cases significantly lower than in similar-sized" American towns and cities.
At the same time, he said, there are more than 600 law enforcement professionals assigned to each of the eight base task forces "every day - three to four times the average of most cities."
VanHerck said there had been a total of 24 reported cases of measles and that "the vaccination rate . . . will be at 100% today." At the same time, he said, less than one-half of 1% of evacuees had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 84% had now received mandated vaccinations.
"The task forces' concern is primarily flu outbreak at this point," he said. "We're working hard to get flu vaccine as well across all Afghans."
VanHerck said that slightly more than 4,000 refugees have completed all medical and security screenings. Officials have characterized the vetting process as complicated. But VanHerck said the primary "output" problem at the moment was "relocation."
Federal and nongovernmental agencies are "very conscious to ensure that each has a great place to land and assurances of where they are going to relocate," VanHerck said. "I understand that right now is a limiting factor on output."