The Pentagon announced Monday it is shutting down a World War II-era underground fuel-storage facility that caused severe contamination last year of the drinking water used by thousands of military families stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
"After close consultation with senior civilian and military leaders, I have decided to defuel and permanently close the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. Doing so will force the Pentagon to dramatically alter how it conducts operations in the Indo-Pacific region, where China's growing influence has become a top strategic challenge for successive administrations. Even so, Austin added, "It's the right thing to do."
His decision to shutter the facility, with its decades-long history of leaks, comes about three months after residents of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam began reporting a petroleum-like smell and oily sheen in their tap water. It took days for Navy officials who oversee the facility to acknowledge that the water was unsafe to drink, bathe in or use for washing clothes and dishes.
More than 6,000 people complaining of symptoms consistent with fuel exposure were seen at military health facilities, Navy officials say, and nearly 4,000 families were displaced from their homes.
Officials have linked the contamination to a Nov. 20 leak, in which about 14,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled into the water supply.
Several people affected by the leak believe they began suffering related health problems months before the fuel leak was acknowledged citing unexplained illnesses that suddenly were alleviated once they were no longer using the tap water on base.
'Big sigh of relief'
Red Hill has a history of such problems, including a rupture last May in which thousands of gallons of fuel escaped into an access tunnel. Navy officials have said their "working theory" is that the fuel eventually migrated through fire-suppression lines and triggered the spill into the water shaft. Measurements by Hawaii's state health agency also recorded significant increases in the petroleum levels detected in the Red Hill water shaft last summer.
Hawaii lawmakers have long raised concerns about the environmental dangers posed by Red Hill. On Monday, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said in a statement that she and residents of Oahu welcomed the decision to shutter the facility with a "big sigh of relief."
"There is a lot of work to do," Hirono added, noting there will be challenges that accompany the defueling process and long-term cleanup. An important one, she noted, will entail developing plans to accommodate the military's fuel needs for the Indo-Pacific region.
Red Hill's 20 underground steel fuel tanks, each of which is encased in concrete and approximately 20 stories tall, have a total storage capacity of about 250 million gallons. The facility is utilized by every branch of the military, and has long been considered the Pacific region's most strategically vital fuel depot.
The Defense Department, Austin said, will "expand and accelerate" alternative fueling options – both on land and at sea – elsewhere in the region. Reorienting its fuel stocks, he added, would enable the Pentagon to develop a more "advanced and resilient" capability.
"Centrally located bulk fuel storage of this magnitude likely made sense in 1943, when Red Hill was built. And Red Hill has served our armed forces well for many decades. But it makes a lot less sense now," he said in his statement.
The Defense Department fought for months against Hawaii Gov. David Ige's December order to empty the tanks and close the facility. The state declared Red Hill a "ticking time bomb."
"It makes me question what ... they found to change their mind so quickly," said Jamie Williams, a Coast Guard spouse who said that she and her family grew sick from ingesting contaminated water at their home, which is near the Red Hill facility.
Other affected families greeted Monday's news with muted relief, Williams said, noting that many continue to harbor skepticism that military leaders have been fully transparent with them while remaining fearful about long term health effects.
"I'm glad it's not going to be here," she added, "but I don't want it to be someone else's problem, either."
Navy officials in Hawaii did not immediately return a request for comment about whether any military families in Hawaii continue to report illnesses related to exposure.
Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health, said the decision "comes late for the Navy water system users who have borne the greatest burden of this humanitarian disaster." Nevertheless, she added, it's "reassuring that the imminent threat posed by this troubled facility will finally be addressed."
The military has vowed to work closely with state and local officials and the Environmental Protection Agency during the cleanup effort.