'Please stay home:' COVID tightens its grip on Midwest

CHICAGO — Six U.S. states reported record day-over-day increases in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections rose across the Midwest and elsewhere, prompting new clampdowns on residents, schools and businesses.
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 hit daily records in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Kansas, Hawaii and Wisconsin, Reuters found. Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Colorado and Ohio reported record daily increases in new infections, the tally showed.
The number of patients in U.S. hospitals suffering from the virus hit 40,000 for the first time since August on Wednesday, according to the analysis.
"Folks, please stay home," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement on Wednesday. "Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals."
Evers said a week-old field hospital in the Milwaukee suburbs had admitted its first patient.
Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground state in the Nov. 3 election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
In Illinois, 66 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state's highest single-day increase since mid-June.
In Kansas, where the death toll rose by 80 on Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly said the pandemic was putting a strain on hospitals and that all 62 residents of a nursing home in Norton County had contracted the virus. Ten had died.
"The tragic deaths in Norton are a stark reminder that COVID-19 poses a real threat to all Kansans," Kelly told an afternoon news conference.
Nationally, cases have been trending higher for five weeks, rising to 60,000 on average over the past seven days from a recent low of 35,000 a day in mid-September.
The rise in new infections partly reflects stepped-up testing in many states, which has provided a more accurate picture of the spread of the virus.
The United States has averaged 734 daily coronavirus deaths over the past seven days, still well below the 2,333 average at the height of the pandemic in April.