Police arrest 21, recover ﬁrearms during DC rallies

WASHINGTON — District of Columbia police recovered eight unregistered firearms from people arrested during Saturday demonstrations that included violent clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters.
Police Chief Peter Newsham said a majority of the unregistered firearms belonged to a Georgia couple, Joshua Justice Skillman, 28, of Dallas, Ga., and his girlfriend, Samantha Falk, 33, of Atlanta, who, according to court papers, told police they were in Washington to "support their president."
According to court documents, Skillman and Falk were walking through a crosswalk around 1 p.m. Saturday when officers noticed the two openly carrying semiautomatic firearms. Skillman told the officers he and his girlfriend had licenses for their weapons in Georgia. But they did not possess such a license in the district.
One of the officers noticed Skillman was also carrying a loaded P90 rifle magazine, court papers say. Skillman told officers the rest of the weapon was at their hotel, where police later found additional weapons and ammunition. Newsham described one gun found as a "very unique weapon." A police spokesman later said the firearm was a loaded submachine gun.
A lawyer for Skillman could not be reached, and a lawyer for Falk did not return a request for comment. Both were released from custody and ordered to return for hearings in the spring.
District police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the couple were affiliated with a militia, a claim Falk's family denied. Sternbeck declined to identify the group or describe it further.
In all, 21 people were arrested during the Saturday protests on charges including destruction of property, carrying a pistol without a license, inciting violence and disorderly conduct. They included a Virginia man charged with a weapons violation who told a judge he didn't know it was illegal to carry his gun in the District.
The majority of those arrested were released and ordered to return to District Superior Court court for hearings.
Newsham said officers were still investigating various offenses including an altercation that was captured on video, a portion of which was tweeted by Trump.
The partial video Trump tweeted showed a man being struck from behind at 17th and I streets NW and falling to the ground. "It was very disturbing," Newsham said of the video clip.
But Newsham said police were looking at whether the man may have provoked the incident, an apparent reference to longer video showing the man knocking a counterprotester to the ground and stomping him before he was struck.
Kenneth DeBerry, 39, of the District, was charged in the assault. Court documents stated that DeBerry was carrying a sign reading, "Trump/Pence OUT NOW" and that he was part of a group that was trying to "incite violence in the area." The victim told police that he had been trying to help a woman who was being verbally assaulted by a protester with a megaphone and that he pushed that person. He said he then was swarmed by a group before being hit from behind, briefly knocking him unconscious.
Police said the victim suffered injuries including a fractured nose and a fractured facial bone.
An affidavit filed by D.C. police said that after media members showed video of the man being punched from behind, officers found DeBerry and he was carrying a pistol. The affidavit states that DeBerry initially denied assaulting the victim, then was shown the video and admitted he struck the man because he believed the man had assaulted his best friend.
The case against DeBerry, who has prior felony convictions, was sent to federal court, and he was being held Monday night.
Newsham said police also were still investigating an incident where a man was stabbed in his back. As of Monday evening, no arrests had been made.
In an interview Monday, the victim, a 26-year-old man who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no assailant has been arrested, said he had been protesting against "fascist violence and threats to D.C.'s Black, brown and queer communities."
The man said that around 8:30 p.m., he came across a group of seemingly drunk men, some wearing red MAGA hats and not wearing masks at the corner of 10th and H streets NW. The man said there was a clash and someone in the group of men sprayed pepper spray. The man said that as he bent over to help a fellow protester, he was stabbed.
"I thought I'd been punched, because I've never been stabbed before," he said. "I started to run. Then I started to feel liquid on my side, and I first thought it was water from my water bottle. I took off my glove and stuck my hand in the blood. I held up my hand to say, 'I need help!' "
District police said they also were looking at why an officer was with Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who is an open supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory and was in the District. Greene tweeted a photo of herself with the officer, who was wearing a uniform worn by members of the District police department's Civil Disturbance Unit, adding that she had been given a "police escort" from the Trump hotel to her ride-share vehicle.
Sternbeck said it was "not uncommon" for officers to escort members of the public for safety reasons. Sternbeck said the department was trying to identify the officer as well as the reason for the escort.
A spokesperson for Greene said in an email that there was a security perimeter outside the hotel that required ride-share vehicles to park blocks away. The statement said Greene and her guests felt unsafe walking, and police offered an escort. However, the statement identified the officer as a U.S. Park Police officer.
The Washington Post's Peter Hermann and Alice Crites contributed to this report.