Police arrest man claiming to have bomb near Capitol

A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol surrendered to police on Thursday after a standoff that paralyzed a swath of Washington for more than five hours.
Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told reporters that the man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, parked his vehicle on a sidewalk outside the U.S. Library of Congress at about 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT) and told an officer who approached him that he had a bomb while holding what appeared to be a detonator.
Police shut down streets and evacuated nearby buildings as they negotiated with Roseberry, 49.
"He gave up and did not resist and our folks were able to take him into custody without incident," Manger said.
Police said they found possible bomb-making materials, but no bomb, in the truck. Two law enforcement sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it appeared Roseberry had acted alone.
A video livestreamed on Facebook showed Roseberry, a bald white man with a goatee, speaking inside a black truck parked on a sidewalk.
"The revolution's on, it's here," Roseberry said in the video, while appearing to hold a large metal cannister on his lap. "I'm ready to die for the cause."
His ex-wife, Crystal Roseberry, told Reuters that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had threatened her with firearms in the past. She said she divorced him about eight years ago.
"He's crazy. He pulled a gun on me and his sister, and shot at me numerous times," said the woman.
Facebook removed Roseberry's profile and deactivated the livestream after several hours.
Police said they did not know his motive.