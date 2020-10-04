MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Police in Australia’s coronavirus hotspot state of Victoria stepped up patrolling on Saturday as hundreds of people in the city of Melbourne breached stringent lockdown restrictions and flocked to beaches on the warmest weekend in months.
Under the restrictions, nearly five million people in Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, may exercise or socialize outdoors for a maximum of two hours a day, but must stay close to home. People must wear masks in public places.
But television and social media footage showed crowds, many people without masks, at some of Melbourne’s beaches as temperatures soared ahead of summer in the southern hemisphere.
“A number of fines were issued to people who breached directions .... and Victoria Police will be conducting increased patrols of popular public spaces this weekend,” police said in a statement.
Fines for not wearing masks reach A$200 ($143) and for breaching public health orders are more than A$1,600.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the behaviour of the beach-goers was “unacceptable”.
“Spending time at the beach without a mask, without social distancing now, will just mean that you won’t get to go to the beach for all of summer,” Andrews said at a televised briefing.
State officials said eight people had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and three more people died. The numbers have been going steadily down after reaching more than 700 in new daily cases at their peak in July.
Madrid returns to lockdown
MADRID - Some 4.8 million Madrid residents will be barred from leaving the area from Friday evening, making it the first European capital back into lockdown due to surging coronavirus cases.
Restaurants and bars in the Spanish capital and nine satellite towns will shut early and slash capacity by half in what has again become Europe’s worst infection hotspot.
The new restrictions, to start at 10 pm (2000 GMT), are not as strict as the previous lockdown from March, when people were barred from leaving their homes. However, authorities advised residents not to move around unless absolutely necessary.
“Madrilenos” were exasperated at political wrangling between the central and regional governments, and anxious about whether the measures would work.
“We have been eight months with masks and without nightclubs and parties, and there is still contagion. Then what kind of impact will these restrictions make?,” said Sonny van den Holstein, owner of Sanissimo restaurant.
“People are confused, they hesitate to go out ... they are in fear,” he said, as a customer called to cancel a reservation.
The conservative-led Madrid area authority reluctantly complied with the order from the Socialist-led central government to ban travel except for school, work, health or shopping.
Famous for its late-night carousing and usually lively tourist flow, Madrid’s bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. instead of a previous 1 a.m curfew, while restaurants, gyms and shops are having capacity cut by half.
Gatherings of more than six people remain banned indoors and outdoors, but parks and playgrounds can this time stay open.
770 students at Northumbria University test positive
LONDON- Northumbria University, in northeast England, said on Friday it has been hit by a mass outbreak of COVID-19 with at least 770 students testing positive for the virus.
COVID-19 outbreaks have hit nearly 50 British universities in the last few weeks, forcing students to self-isolate in halls of residence just days after their arrival for the new term.
“We can confirm that we are aware of 770 Northumbria University students who have tested positive for Covid-19, of whom 78 are symptomatic,” the university, based in the city of Newcastle, said in a statement.
All the infected students were now self-isolating, as were their flatmates and any close contacts for 14 days in line with government guidance.
Across the United Kingdom, the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting tighter restrictions and several local lockdowns.
Britain reported 6,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from Thursday’s figure of 6,914 but below the peak of 7,143 given on Tuesday.