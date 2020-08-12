Police shooting sparks mass looting in Chicago

CHICAGO – Hundreds of people swept through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago early Monday, smashing windows, looting stores and confronting police after officers shot a suspect in the Englewood neighborhood hours earlier.
The mayhem marked the second time since late May that the city's upscale shopping district has been targeted by looters amid unrest, reigniting the debate over policing as city leaders continued to point fingers and downtown again was shut down overnight heading to Tuesday.
As businesses owners boarded up shops and braced for the possibility of additional looting, some cautioned against simplifying the situation or blaming any single issue.
"It's not just people looting," said Patsy Mullins, whose Gold Coast store, "Accessorize," was completely emptied. "Let's dig to the root of the problem, let's not look at the surface. ... We need to get to the bottom of this otherwise, well, this problem will never be solved and it will continue again and again."
City officials said the seeds for the crime spree were sown on social media Sunday afternoon after officers said they shot and wounded a 20-year-old man they said fired shots at them while being chased.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday decried "a false rumor on social media" that police officers killed a 15-year-old boy. That led residents to clash with police officers in Englewood and prompted calls to head toward downtown.
The looting began around midnight, with people streaming in and out of high-end stores. Some could be seen throwing merchandise into a rental truck and other large vehicles before driving away.
"This was not an organized protest," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. "Rather this was an incident of pure criminality. This was an act of violence against our police officers and against our city."
Black Lives Matter Chicago, which protested outside a near South Side police precinct Monday night, blasted Lightfoot for accepting the police version of events and not doing more to institute reforms. The organization suggested the man was right to flee authorities, given the department's history of racism and abusive tactics.