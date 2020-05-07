Americans remain deeply wary of eating at restaurants, shopping at stores and taking other steps to return to normalcy, a poll shows, even as the White House is contemplating shutting down its coronavirus task force.
With several COVID-19 models taking a wrenching turn toward bleaker death forecasts in recent days because of reopening moves in some states, most Americans say they worry about getting the virus themselves and they oppose ending the restrictions meant to slow its spread, according to the Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.
Experts around the country are now revising their forecasts about the spread of the virus, and several models in the past three days suggest that resuming normal activity would spur a significant increase in the number of cases and deaths.
The more dire outlook came as Vice President Mike Pence revealed that officials have discussed disbanding the White House coronavirus task force within a month because of "the tremendous progress we've made as a country." President Donald Trump said, "We can't keep our country closed. We have to open our country."
The developments suggest a country that is anxious and being pulled in two opposite directions. Some governors, backed by protesters and largely supported by Trump, are pushing to resume normal activity in hopes of staving off further economic disaster. But many other governors and public health officials, as well as medical experts, warn that such moves will open the door to thousands more American deaths.
On Monday, a modeling group at Columbia University – whose work has been used by New York leaders, as well as the White House – released research showing that even a small increase in the contact rate among individuals will lead to a rebound in transmission and an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
"These findings indicate that most states are not well-positioned to reopen their economies and simultaneously control the spread of COVID-19 infections," the researchers concluded.