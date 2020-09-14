Poll shows Biden with lead over Trump in four key states

SLIGHT LEAD: Wearing face masks to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden visits with members of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company's Station 627 after he visited the Flight 93 National Memorial Sept. 11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Earlier in the day the Biden attended a remembrance ceremony at the September 11 National Memorial in New York City. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a lead over President Donald Trump in four key battleground states though the race is tightening in some places as the economy improves after the initial coronavirus shutdowns, a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College shows.

In Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 despite a history as a solidly Democratic state, Biden now has the backing of 48% of likely voters to Trump’s 43%. Biden’s lead marks a significant drop from the 11 percentage-point lead he had in June, when the Times last polled the state. A full 51% of likely voters in the state said they trusted Trump more on the economy, compared with 43% for Biden.

That said, Trump’s weeks of law-and-order messaging appears to have energized his supporters on the right, but not improved his standing enough to put him in the lead.

In Nevada, Biden received 46% support compared with 42% for Trump, while in New Hampshire he led by a narrower margin over Trump, 45% to 42%. Biden is further ahead in Minnesota, gaining 50% of backing versus 41% for Trump, the poll shows.

