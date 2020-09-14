Poll shows Biden with lead over Trump in four key states

SLIGHT LEAD: Wearing face masks to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden visits with members of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company's Station 627 after he visited the Flight 93 National Memorial Sept. 11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Earlier in the day the Biden attended a remembrance ceremony at the September 11 National Memorial in New York City. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Tribune News Service