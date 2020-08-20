Postal chief, facing furor, backs off service changes until after election

WASHINGTON (McClatchy Washington Bureau) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he would pause changes to U.S. Postal Service operations until after the November election, following an intensifying backlash from lawmakers in both parties.
DeJoy, who took office in June after his appointment by President Donald Trump, had been pursuing a number of changes, including the elimination of overtime for many employees. That sparked concerns about potential delays in handling what is expected to be an unprecedented volume of mail ballots.
Most controversially, the Postal Service recently removed sorting machines from facilities in Kansas City, Wichita and other cities as part of a modernization plan.
DeJoy said that no additional mail processing equipment will be removed, no sorting facilities will be closed, retail hours will stay unchanged and overtime pay for employees will continue to be approved as needed.
"The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation's election mail on time and within our well-established service standards," DeJoy said in a statement.
"The American public should know that this is our No. 1 priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty."
Impact to rural communities
In addition to concerns about the election, the policy changes spurred bipartisan criticism about the potential impact to rural communities, especially for seniors and others who rely on the Postal Service for prescriptions.
The Postal Service delivered more than 1.2 billion prescriptions last year, including the bulk of the Veterans Administration's prescriptions.