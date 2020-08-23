Postmaster: USPS ‘fully capable’ of handling ballots but offers no plan

LINE OF FIRE: In this screenshot from U.S. Senate's livestream, U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is sworn in for a virtual Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on U.S. Postal Service operations during COVID-19 pandemic Aug. 21 in Washington, DC. The USPS is under financial and operational scrutiny ahead of the upcoming November presidential elections, where mail-in voting is set to play a large role given the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee via Getty Images/Tribune News Service