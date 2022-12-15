President signs marriage equality act

'TODAY'S A GOOD DAY': President Joe Biden celebrates with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Jerry Nadler, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after signing the Respect for Marriage Act, a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters