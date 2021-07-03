NEW YORK - Prosecutors charged former president Donald Trump's business with a 15-year "scheme to defraud" the government and charged its chief financial officer with grand larceny and tax fraud in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday, describing what they said was a wide-ranging effort to hide income from tax authorities.
In charging papers, prosecutors alleged that the Trump Organization effectively kept two sets of books. In one - for internal use - it carefully tallied the value of benefits given to executives as part of their compensation: apartments, cars, furniture, tuition payments, even money for holiday gifts.
But in the documents that the Trump Organization sent to tax authorities, prosecutors said, those benefits were omitted. Prosecutors said the result was that the Trump Organization and its executives avoided taxes on their full compensation: CFO Allen Weisselberg, they said, avoided paying more than $900,000.
"To put it bluntly, this was a sweeping and audacious illegal payments scheme," said Carey Dunne, a prosecutor working for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat, at an arraignment hearing. He rejected an allegation from the Trump Organization that the charges were part of a politically motivated effort to hurt Trump: "It's not about politics," he said.
Dunne said the company's "former CEO" - apparently a reference to Trump - had personally signed "many of the illegal compensation checks." But Trump was not charged Thursday. The charging documents said Weisselberg orchestrated the scheme with "others" from the company but did not say who.
Weisselberg, 73, was charged with 15 felony counts including grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty during the brief arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon.
In 10 of the cases, Weisselberg was charged alongside two Trump corporate entities: Trump Corp., which prosecutors said handled executive pay, and an entity called Trump Payroll Corp. A Trump Organization attorney pleaded not guilty on their behalf.
The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny in the second degree, carries a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison. But none of the charges carry a mandatory prison sentence, meaning that - even if convicted on all counts - he would not necessarily face jail.
If Trump's companies were convicted, they could face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.