Georgia's attorney general has formally requested an investigation into two local prosecutors' handling of the high-profile Ahmaud Arbery case.
The pair, Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill, both recused themselves from the probe for having ties to one of the shooters, but Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to know whether their conduct in the early days of the investigation undermined the process in any way.
"When a district attorney is unable to take on a case due to a conflict, our office must appoint another prosecutor to handle the case," he wrote in a statement Tuesday. "Unfortunately, many questions and concerns have arisen regarding, among other things, the communications between and actions taken by the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Circuits."
Johnson, the district attorney for the Brunswick judicial district, recused herself four days after the Feb. 23 killing because murder suspect Gregory McMichael once worked as an investigator in her office.
Barnhill, the district attorney for the Waycross Circuits, asked to step aside because his son works for Johnson as an assistant prosecutor. But Barnhill's recusal came in April, weeks after he described the shooting as a "justifiable homicide."
Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, claim they were chasing a burglary suspect in Satilla Shores when Arbery attacked them and ended up getting shot during a scuffle.
But a video that went viral last week shows the suspects cornering an unarmed Arbery as he jogged on a quiet road and shooting him three times. A local police official has also said that the last burglary in that neighborhood was reported nearly two months before the shooting.