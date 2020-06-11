Protesters and ACLU sue Seattle

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has violated the constitutional rights of people at recent demonstrations against police brutality and racism by allowing Seattle Police Department officers to deploy "unnecessary violence" in controlling and suppressing crowds, says a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Black Lives Matter activists, protesters and a journalist.
The lawsuit alleges the city has deprived protesters and others of their First Amendment rights by using chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray, as well as projectiles such as flash-bang grenades and blast balls, to crack down on the free speech demonstrations sparked by the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other Black people. The lawsuit also alleges the city has deprived protesters of their Fourth Amendment rights by subjecting crowds to excessive force.
Though the lawsuit names the city as the defendant, it repeatedly calls out Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best as responsible for authorizing the police actions.
"On an almost nightly basis, the SPD has indiscriminately used excessive force against protesters, legal observers, journalists and medical personnel," the lawsuit says. "For example, SPD has repeatedly sprayed crowds of protesters with tear gas and other chemical irritants – including as recently as (the early hours of) Monday, June 8, just days after the city pledged a 30-day moratorium on the use of tear gas."
The lawsuit also says: "With limited exceptions, these protesters have been overwhelmingly peaceful. But nearly every night, city law enforcement tactics to deter these protests have escalated in severity."
Durkan and Best have mostly stood by the police department's actions, while blaming problems on bad-actor provocateurs mixed in with nonviolent protesters and while promising to have allegations of police misconduct thoroughly investigated.
The mayor and chief did apologize Sunday for instances in which they said officers may have failed to de-escalate tense moments, used disproportionate force and deployed crowd-control weapons too quickly. Referring to police actions on Capitol Hill, Durkan said, "I know that safety was shattered for many by the images, sound and gas more fitting of a war zone, and for that, I'm sorry."
Hours after their remarks, tear gas was again deployed on Capitol Hill. Police said people in the crowd threw bottles, fireworks, rocks and other projectiles at officers. In a dramatic shift in tactics Monday afternoon, the Police Department boarded up and barricaded its East Precinct and then abandoned the surrounding streetscape to protesters. The night passed peacefully.