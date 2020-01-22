KALISPELL, Mont. – It is a blessed time at Stillwater Christian School, where Scripture adorns the gymnasium wall, enrollment is climbing and Head of School Jeremy Marsh awaits the four new classrooms that will be built in the spring.
It is a place that embraces the beliefs that sinners avoid eternal condemnation only through Jesus Christ, that a marriage consists of one man and one woman and that "human life is of inestimable worth in all its dimensions ... from conception through natural death."
"The religious instruction isn't just in little pockets of Bible class," Marsh said. "It really comes out as we are learning in all classes."
Parents who believe religious schools such as Stillwater are the places for their children are at the center of what could be a landmark Supreme Court case testing the constitutionality of state laws that exclude religious organizations from government funding available to others. In this case, the issue rests on whether a scholarship fund supported by tax-deductible donations can help children attending the state's private schools, most of which are religious.
A decision in their favor would "remove a major barrier to educational opportunity for children nationwide," plaintiffs said in their brief to the Supreme Court.
Said Erica Smith, a lawyer representing the parents: "If we win this case, it will be the U.S. Supreme Court once again saying that school choice is fully constitutional and it's a good thing and it's something parents should have."
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said such a ruling would be a "virtual earthquake," devastating to the way states fund public education.
And Montana told the court that, as in 37 other states, it is reasonable for its constitution to prohibit direct or indirect aid to religious organizations.
"The No-Aid Clause does not prohibit any religious practice," Montana said in its brief. "Nor does it authorize any discriminatory benefits program. It simply says that Montana will not financially aid religious schools."
But Montana is being called before a Supreme Court increasingly skeptical of such stark lines between church and state. A majority of justices in 2017 said Missouri could not ban a church school from requesting a grant from a state program that rehabilitated playgrounds. They have since been joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has signaled other such restrictions deserve the court's attention.