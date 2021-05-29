WASHINGTON - Senate Democrats lined up alongside Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, one of their least-favorite Republicans, to support a measure urging the Biden administration to declassify intelligence on whether the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab. A Democratic-led House subcommittee is pledging an investigation into the virus's origins, including the lab's safety record.
And President Joe Biden, in an usual public statement, directed U.S. intelligence agencies to "redouble their efforts" to determine the cause of the pandemic's cause, suggesting that while the virus could have jumped from animals to humans, it also could have escaped from the lab.
The rapid developments mark a new effort by Democrats to show they are pushing to figure out how the pandemic started and, in the process, considering a theory that some initially attributed to conspiracy theorists: that the pandemic that has cost about 3.5 million lives worldwide stemmed from human error at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
That thesis is far from conclusive; no significant new evidence has emerged to support it, and the pandemic's origins may never be definitively known. Many still believe the virus jumped naturally from animals to humans. But some scientists who dismissed the theory early on have begun reassessing their views, and new evaluations have been recently aired in a recent piece in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
Republicans, saying they feel vindicated because some pointed to the lab early on, have been pushing the lab-leak theory more aggressively at congressional hearings and in conservative media outlets. And Democrats say the departure of former president Donald Trump, who often talked about the pandemic in racially charged terms, makes it easier to consider the theory without potentially offensive undertones.
The shifting terrain highlights how much of the early debate on the virus's origins was colored by America's tribal politics, as Trump and his supporters insisted on China's responsibility and many Democrats dismissed the idea out of hand - when the origins of the virus were in fact wrapped in uncertainty.
The polarization, which left many feeling they had to embrace one theory or the other, was exacerbated by the tendency of some on the right to conflate the lab-leak theory with more easily dismissible ideas like the notion that the coronavirus was part of a Chinese biological weapon.
"Like everything else, it became politicized very early on," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis.
Biden has enjoyed high approval ratings, at least among Democrats and independents, for his handling of the pandemic. He passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, ramped up a vaccination program that began under the Trump administration, and has begun steering the country toward normalcy in the aftermath of nearly 600,000 American deaths.
During much of this effort Democrats have focused less - publicly at least - on the need to determine the origin of the pandemic that engulfed the world a year ago. That is now prompting a Republican effort to reclaim the "follow the science" mantra that Democrats used effectively in 2020 to position themselves as the party better equipped to end the pandemic.
Sowing doubt in Biden's China approach
Republicans are also seeking to use the episode to sow doubt about Biden's ability to confront China, with some saying Biden's ostensible reluctance to focus on the Wuhan lab shows he is soft on the rising superpower.
After Biden on Wednesday announced he had given intelligence officials 90 days to come up with a clearer picture of the virus's origins, Republicans wasted little time claiming vindication.
"The only reason that Biden's doing this is it's becoming untenable not to look into whether or not the virus originated in a Chinese lab," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement.
Some Democratic lawmakers also said they had never ruled out the Wuhan lab theory, and that they have simply become more receptive to it as scientists and epidemiologists have done the same.
Biden requested declassification of at least some of the initial results, which showed the intelligence community was split on whether the virus came from nature or the Wuhan lab.
The president said Wednesday that two "elements" of the intelligence community "lean toward" the hypothesis that the outbreak began when an animal infected a human, while another leans toward the notion of a lab escape, "each with low or moderate confidence."