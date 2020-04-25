Reopening the economy vs. keeping it shut longer. What's more costly?

WE'RE OPEN: Greg Thomas picks up his lunch from Samantha Madec at Lure Fish House on South California Street in downtown Ventura, Calif. on Wednesday, April 22 as Ventura County modified its stay-at-home order to permit some businesses to reopen and some gatherings to take place for the first time since the restrictions were issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Al Seib/Los Angeles Times