WASHINGTON - Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., was arrested Thursday at a voting rights protest on Capitol Hill, making him the second Democratic member of Congress in a week to be detained while demonstrating in support of federal voting legislation.
Johnson had been attending a "Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill" protest organized by the nonprofit group Black Voters Matter. Video footage from the event showed Johnson and others linking arms and lined up outside the Hart Senate Office Building, chanting "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! The filibuster has got to go!" The peaceful protest was filmed by several journalists, who later captured Johnson and several other activists being handcuffed and detained.
U.S. Capitol Police confirmed they arrested 10 people Thursday for "unlawfully demonstrating outside of the Hart Senate Office Building," and charged them all with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding." All have since been processed and released, police said.
Johnson's office confirmed the congressman was among those arrested Thursday, and that he had been protesting "voter suppression bills and laws throughout the country, including Georgia, that target students, the elderly and people of color."
Last week, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was detained at a similar protest in which she and other activists called for the passage of federal voting legislation and for abolishing the filibuster, the Senate rule that requires 60 votes for most legislation to pass.