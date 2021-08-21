COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly twice as many children are contracting COVID-19 in South Carolina than they did at the height of the pandemic, according to data released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency announced 3,376 new coronavirus cases across the state on Wednesday. Data shows that at least 12% of Wednesday's new cases were children ages 10 and younger who are unable to get vaccinated. That's more than double the rate of children contracting the virus at the height of the pandemic between December and February.
Between December and February, an average of 5,743 children ages 10 and under caught the virus each month. Through just 16 days in August, the same age group have made up 5,354 new cases.
As schools began to reopen, South Carolina health officials warned that children would be at risk and could spread the virus to others.
"I'm greatly concerned that this school year could be a perfect storm for disease spread if we have unvaccinated and unmasked students and teachers together," state Epidemiologist Linda Bell said last week.
Despite Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson arguing it was unlawful for schools to mandate masks in schools to help limit the spread of the virus, Columbia and Richland County officials did so anyway. So did Richland District One and the Charleston County school district.
"Let's save our babies. Let's protect our babies. Let's protect the men and women who educate them every day," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said last week.