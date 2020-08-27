Republicans make their case for Trump

WASHINGTON — Republicans pressed their case on Tuesday for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election over Democrat Joe Biden, arguing on their convention's second day that Trump's leadership was vital to the country's economic future and religious freedom.
First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were due to highlight the program in speeches that have drawn complaints from Democrats for using the White House and a diplomatic trip for partisan purposes.
Republicans sought to reshape the narrative on the economy, which has suffered millions of job losses since the coronavirus pandemic hit, killing more than 177,000 Americans.
An array of everyday Americans cited Trump's efforts to loosen economic regulations, put "America First" in trade deals and support religious freedom as reasons to back him in the Nov. 3 election against Biden, Barack Obama's former vice president.
John Peterson, who owns a Wisconsin metal fabrication business, said his company had struggled under Obama and Biden because of heavy federal regulation.
"We scrapped and clawed and hung on with everything we had for two years. And then everything changed. Because Donald Trump was elected president. He knew what it was like to build a company and to create jobs for American workers," he said.
The tone at times echoed Monday's opening day, when Republicans painted a dire portrait of a future America under Biden's leadership.
Cissie Graham Lynch, granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, said Trump had given hope to people of faith by speaking about religious freedom at the United Nations, while "the left has tried to silence us."
Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic former Indiana mayor who ran for president before endorsing Biden, challenged that characterization on Twitter, recalling a walk Trump took to a nearby church during protests outside the White House to hold up a Bible for photographers.
"They would speak of faith? The choice here is so simple. One man waves a borrowed Bible around, the other actually reads it," Buttigieg tweeted.
In an effort to win over Black voters and tout his criminal justice bill despite pushing a law-and-order message and tough-on-crime policies, Trump in a video issued a pardon to a convicted Nevada bank robber, Jon Ponder, a Black man who has become an advocate for other inmates.
"Jon's life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption," Trump said in the video before signing the pardon.
Another person who had been expected to speak to the convention was Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son died in a head-on collision with a drunk driver who was in the country illegally. The Trump campaign said she was pulled from the program after tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. She later apologized.