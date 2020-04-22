WASHINGTON — Individual states and localities – as well as foreign governments – began to announce a gradual easing of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus Monday amid protests that openings were not fast or extensive enough.
The demonstrations came as a dispute over the availability of virus tests, and the need to test far more widely to provide crucial data before reopening the economy, deepened a wedge between many of the nation's governors and the White House. While governors want the federal government to take responsibility for ensuring the availability of tests, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration favors a "state-driven approach."
President Donald Trump said on Twitter that the demand for more tests was driven by the same "Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats" who earlier had demanded the federal government intervene to provide more ventilators for acute-care coronavirus patients.
At the White House's daily coronavirus briefing, Trump said Vice President Mike Pence had spoken to all 50 state governors Monday, reminding them of the list that Trump said included "names and phone numbers of labs" that are "ready, willing and able" to perform tests.
Trump directed some of his ire at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and the head of the National Governors Association, who he said "didn't understand much about what was going on" when he criticized the federal government's performance in addressing the testing issue.
Pence said he assured governors that there was sufficient testing capacity for all and that the federal government would continue to assist them "in every way." Several task force and public health officials were then brought forward to explain that initial difficulties in making testing equipment and supplies available are rapidly being overcome.
'I'd like the federal government to help'
In his remarks, Trump quoted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, as saying earlier in the day that "the president is right, the states' testing is up to the states to do."
Cuomo, however, went on to say in his own daily press briefing that testing is a joint federal-state responsibility.
"What those states will run into is ... those labs can only run as many tests as the national manufacturers provide them chemicals, reagents and lab kits," Cuomo said. "The national manufacturers say they have supply-chain issues. I'd like the federal government to help on those supply-chain issues."
Trump, whose relationship with Cuomo has been up and down during the crisis, said he would meet with the governor in the Oval Office on Tuesday.
Although Trump has boasted that the United States has conducted more tests than any other nation, it is significantly behind some others in the number per capita. Governors have complained of scarcities of crucial testing elements, including swabs and reagents necessary to process the tests.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that Democrats were seeking "free testing for all, and expanded reporting and contact tracing."
The argument was one of several that delayed action on a new small-business rescue package taking shape on Capitol Hill, which also was expected to include money for testing. An initial $349 billion small-business fund ran out of money last week. Lawmakers of both major parties and small businesses that were turned away said the bulk of the money had gone to large hotel and restaurant chains.