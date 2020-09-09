SALEM, Ore. — More than 1,000 supporters of President Donald Trump, including some aligned with white nationalist extremist groups, gathered in suburban Portland on Monday night in a show of force against left-wing protesters, creating more tension in a region that has been rocked by weeks of demonstrations.
On Monday evening, despite National Weather Service warnings of an extreme wind storm, hundreds of cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and at least one RV hoisted Trump flags and blasted "God Bless the U.S.A." from truck bed speakers for a "cruise rally" through the suburbs of Portland. Some members of the group then drove about 50 miles to Salem where they gathered in front of the Capitol.
Armed with rifles, pistols, knives and clubs, the far-right demonstrators at one point charged into a smaller group of liberal counterprotesters, knocking at least one activist to the ground.
The event's organizers said their "Oregon for Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally" was designed to show support for the president after weeks of protests and violent clashes between protesters and police, as well as between protesters and pro-Trump counterprotesters in downtown Portland.
The crowd, which gathered in a community college parking lot in Oregon City, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Portland, included armed people wearing bulletproof vests or shirts bearing the name of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, the slain supporter of the armed group Patriot Prayer. There were also families with young children and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Some identified themselves as members of the Proud Boys, a self-identified chauvinist group that the FBI has said has ties to white nationalism.
The rally's organizers wrote on Facebook that the caravan would not enter Multnomah County, where Portland is located, to keep its participants safe. At a similar rally last weekend, drivers deviated from the route and entered downtown Portland, where a rally participant, Danielson, was shot and killed.
The Portland rally caps a holiday weekend that saw fresh protests and political demonstrations erupt in cities nationwide, some of which became violent Friday and Saturday. By the end of the weekend, the number of protesters in many cities had dwindled, with scattered clashes between demonstrators and police.
Trump spent part of his Labor Day lashing out at racial justice demonstrators and elected officials in Portland, as well as in New York City and Rochester, N.Y., where tensions had been running high after a video surfaced last week showing a fatal encounter between police and a Black man who had been suffering a mental health crisis.