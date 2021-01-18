Rioters' accounts in court documents paint disturbing picture

WASHINGTON - A man from Kentucky told the FBI that he and his cousin began marching toward the U.S. Capitol building last week because "President Trump said to do so." Chanting "Stop the steal," the two men tramped through the building and snapped a photo of themselves with their middle fingers raised, according to court documents.
A video clip of another group of rioters mobbing the steps of the Capitol caught one man screaming at a police officer: "We were invited here! We were invited by the president of the United States!"
A retired firefighter from Pennsylvania who has been charged with throwing a fire extinguisher at police officers felt he was "instructed" to go to the Capitol by the president, a tipster told the FBI, according to court documents.
The accounts of people who said they were inspired by the president to take part in the melee inside the Capitol vividly show the impact of President Donald Trump's months-long attack on the integrity of the 2020 election and his exhortations to supporters to "fight" the results.
Some have said that they felt called to Washington by Trump and his false message that the election had been stolen, as well as by his efforts to pressure Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the result.
But others drew an even more direct link - telling the FBI or news organizations that they headed to the Capitol on what they believed were direct orders from the president issued at a rally that day.
While legal experts are split on whether Trump could face criminal liability for his role in the events of Jan. 6, testimony from rioters who felt directed to take part in illegal acts by his speech could inform a decision by prosecutors about whether to attempt to build a case. Short of that, the testimony from rioters is likely to be cited in Trump's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate and could become evidence should people injured in the Capitol attack seek to file civil suits against Trump.
Disturbing details of what happened inside the building have already emerged in court documents - including one witness who told the FBI that the rioters intended to kill any member of Congress they encountered. Officials have said they are still investigating whether the siege was preplanned and whether those involved intended to take hostages or otherwise harm elected leaders.
Some accused of taking part in the mayhem may be invoking the president as a way to duck blame for their own actions. Already, several rioters charged with crimes have said they hope Trump will pardon them before he leaves office since they believed they were following his instructions.
Jenna Ryan, a real estate agent from Dallas who has been charged with illegally entering the building, appeared on local television on Friday to beg Trump for clemency.
"I thought I was following my president," she said. "I thought I was following what we were called to do. . . . He asked us to fly there. He asked us to be there. So I was doing what he asked us to do."
Trump's call to action to his supporters came after he had already tried and failed to overturn the election results in the courts and by pressuring Republican state legislators and GOP election officials in swing states that backed President-elect Joe Biden.
On the morning of Jan. 6, as Congress prepared to convene in the Capitol, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. delivered a fiery speech to the thousands of Trump supporters assembled on the Ellipse. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called for "trial by combat."
In his address to the crowd, Trump did not overtly call for them to try to enter the building or commit violence. But he emphasized the need for strength and repeatedly called for the crowd to fight on his behalf.
"Our country has had enough," he said. "We will not take it anymore, and that's what this is all about. To use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal."
As the crowd periodically chanted, "Fight for Trump," he continued, "So we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue - I love Pennsylvania Avenue - and we are going to the Capitol."
Trump, in fact, returned to the White House. But thousands of his supporters turned and began marching toward the Capitol, where lawmakers were just starting to meet in joint session.
In the mob was Robert Lee Sanford Jr., 55, a recently retired firefighter from Chester, Pa.
A tipster told the FBI that Sanford said he traveled on a bus with a group to Washington, according to court documents. "The group had gone to the White House and listened to President Donald J. Trump's speech and then had followed the President's instructions and gone to the Capitol," an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.
Investigators allege Sanford can be seen in video footage hurling a fire extinguisher at a group of police officers on the West Terrace of the Capitol. The extinguisher struck one officer in the head, then ricocheted and hit two other officers - one of whom was not wearing a helmet.
Sanford has been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct on the Capitol ground and assaulting an officer.
In an interview, Sanford's attorney, Enrique Latoison, said he is not part of any extremist group but was caught up in the moment - and that Trump bore responsibility.
"You have a 55-year-old man, retired from firefighting for 26 years. He's never been arrested. A family man with three kids, law-abiding guy who barbecues and has a nice smoker. He doesn't just get up and say, 'I am going to go and get arrested, I'm going to go to the Capitol,' " Latoison said, adding that Sanford is remorseful for his actions.
"Trump and his allies encouraged people to run down to the Capitol building - none of them were out front, leading anybody," he said. "They told everyone else to go there, and then went home."
The day after the riot, the brother-in-law of Roseanne Boyland, 34, one of four rioters who died that day, told reporters that he also blamed Trump for the events.
"I've never tried to be a political person, but it's my own personal belief that the president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night," Justin Cave said.
Across the Capitol complex, thousands of people wearing Trump gear, carrying banners bearing his name and wearing hats with his slogan, "Make America Great Again," clashed with police, broke windows and rampaged through congressional offices. Some in the crowd chanted, "Hang Mike Pence."
Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Dallas who was photographed holding zip-tie handcuffs and wearing a helmet in the well of the Senate, cited the president's rhetoric in a series of Facebook posts that have been excerpted in court documents related to his charges.
"This is not a President that sounds like he is giving up on the White House," he wrote on Jan. 5, the day before the riot. "I truly believe that if we let them complete the steal we will never have a free election again. I really believe we are going to take back what they did on November 3."
Brock's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.