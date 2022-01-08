Rival Jan. 6 vigils reflect deep divides over insurrection

Every time Harper White looks at the U.S. Capitol dome, he thinks back to the day, one year ago, when he barricaded himself inside a congresswoman's office a few steps from the House floor and heard the sound of gunfire.
He remembers trying to hide in a wooden storage unit half his size. His job as a Capitol Hill staffer was his first full-time work after graduating from the University of Kentucky, and he was trapped during a violent attack - one that many Republicans and right-wing groups have defended by pushing false and misleading accounts.
White, a 25-year-old legislative assistant and correspondent for Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., spoke to a crowd of hundreds on Thursday outside the Capitol on the anniversary of a violent mob's entry into the building to try to stop Congress from ratifying the 2020 electoral college vote.
Less than three miles away, a much smaller crowd - including the mother of Ashli Babbitt, the pro-Trump rioter who was killed when she stormed the Capitol last January - gathered outside the D.C. jail to support people who were charged in the insurrection and are being held there.
These rival events reflect the fact that a year after the Capitol riot, much of the country remains divided on what happened. As most Democrats and many others have condemned the violent attack on the country's democratic process, a majority of Republicans continue to believe the falsehood that President Joe Biden was elected illegitimately or fraudulently, and some have sought to recast those charged in the Jan. 6 attack as martyrs.
Thirty percent of Americans say there is solid evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, according to a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. Almost 3 in 10 Americans say Biden's election was not legitimate. Among people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, 69% say Biden was not legitimately elected, according to the poll.
This counternarrative is not only untruthful, experts say, but dangerous.
"It suggests that we've actually moved beyond just partisanship," said Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center. "Americans are living in two wildly different realities and are viewing each other increasingly as enemies that they have to contend with."
Following last year's violence, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, and Police Chief Robert Contee said that local officials had partnered with federal authorities to monitor events planned for the day and that D.C. police were prepared to mobilize and respond to any possible issues. But the two groups of demonstrators remained separate, and the vigils proceeded peacefully.
For the vigil outside the Capitol, organized by a coalition of more than 100 liberal groups, a few hundred people gathered on the National Mall near the Capitol Reflecting Pool, the grass still coated in melting snow. The racially diverse crowd chanted and sang, seeking to transform last year's pain into policy change.
The demonstrators heard from speakers about their experiences inside the Capitol that day, including Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D, the District's nonvoting delegate in Congress, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, who was trapped in the House chamber during the insurrection while mourning his son's suicide.
Speakers also demanded the Senate and Biden enact the Freedom to Vote Act, a voting rights bill, and the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which includes reforming oversight of the executive branch, among other legislation. They pointed to restrictive voting legislation passed by Republican-led state legislatures across the country and said the Jan. 6 attack highlighted the need for federal voting rights protections and expansions before the next election.
Demonstrators held signs reading "No Trump. No Lie. No G.O.P.", "Voters decide outcomes of U.S. elections" and "DC statehood is racial justice."
"We are looking to our elected officials to continue to investigate the insurrection," Lisa Gilbert, vice president of Public Citizen, one of the groups behind the vigil, said to the cheering crowd, "but also to pass urgently needed voting rights legislation and democracy reform legislation that will protect this country from the anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it."
Nadine Seiler, a racial justice advocate who became the unofficial curator of the memorial and protest fence between the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza, stood on the National Mall, surveyed the crowd and felt disappointed.
"It's not enough," said Seiler, 56, of Waldorf, Maryland. "There should be thousands of them here."