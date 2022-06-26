Roe v. Wade overturned

HISTORIC RULING: Abortion-rights activists Carrie McDonald reacts after the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Tribune News Service