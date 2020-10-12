Russia discusses fragile cease-fire with Armenia, Azerbaijan

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has discussed the fragile cease-fire in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh with the Armenian and the Azerbaijani side, officials said late Saturday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both sides to stick to the cease-fire arrangements.
Lavrov discussed this in telephone calls with his colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sohrab Mnazakanjan, the ministry said in a statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating the cease-fire shortly after it came into force on Saturday at 12 p.m. (0800 GMT).
An Armenian army spokesman from Armenia mentioned “provocations” from the Azerbaijani side, but said the cease-fire was being largely observed. Azerbaijan, however, spoke late Saturday of “gross” violations of the agreements by Armenia.
Armenian firing after the cease-fire triggered an Azeri response, said Hikmat Hajiyev, a foreign policy aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“Armenia did not comply with the temporary cease-fire … Azerbaijan has to respond to the provocation,” Hajiyev told reporters in Baku, alleging Armenia had targeted civilian positions.
Azerbaijan will maintain its struggle for the “full liberation” of occupied territories, Hajiyev said.
According to tweets by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, Armenian forces fired at several locations in Azerbaijan, and all attacks were staved off.
A spokesperson for Armenia’s armed forces, Shushan Stepanyan, said meanwhile that Azerbaijan had attacked shortly after the cease-fire came into force. Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh reacted with “appropriate measures,” he said.
Before the cease-fire took effect — after hours-long negotiations mediated by Russia — the situation on the ground was already tense.
Armenia reported several airstrikes, including near the city of Kapu, and Stepanyan wrote on Facebook that Azerbaijan was trying to gain an advantage before the cease-fire.
Azerbaijan denied the claims and accused Yerevan of shelling some of its settlements.
Hajiyev said that the cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh had to be followed by a “concrete road map” for Armenia to leave the disputed region.
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani expressed support for the Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, news agency Tass reported.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called it a “step towards peace” in a tweet.
Turkey, which supports Azerbaijan in the conflict, said the cease-fire was the “last opportunity” for Armenia “to withdraw from the territories it has occupied,” according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
“The cease-fire which was declared on humanitarian grounds for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies, is an important first step, but cannot replace a lasting solution,” the statement continued, reiterating support for Baku.
Hundreds of people have died since fighting broke out between Azeri and Armenian forces over the disputed region at the end of September. Armenia says more than 400 soldiers were killed. Azerbaijan has not made its losses public.
The region is controlled by Christian Armenian troops but recognized by the United Nations as part of predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan and Armenia previously fought a war over the territory in the late 1980s and early 1990s as they transitioned into independent countries amid the dissolution of the Soviet Union, with a fragile peace treaty in place since 1994.