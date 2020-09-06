Russia's COVID-19 vaccine showed antibody response in all participants

SPUTNIK: A handout photo shows an employee demonstrating vials with "Gam-COVID-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), during its production at Binnopharm pharmaceutical company in Zelenograd near Moscow, Russia Aug. 7. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Andrey Rudakov/Handout via Reuters