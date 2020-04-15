Sanders endorses Biden for president

SUPPORT: In this screengrab taken from the JoeBiden.com campaign website, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorses Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a livestreaming broadcast on Monday, April 13. Sanders said, "Today, I am asking all Americans – I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse." JoeBiden.com via Getty Images/Tribune News Service