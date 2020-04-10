Sanders ends campaign to become president

Bernie Sanders on Wednesday suspended an anti-establishment presidential campaign that changed the course of Democratic politics and energized large groups of new voters but fell short of amassing a broad enough coalition to capture the nomination.
The Vermont senator's decision came after his campaign stalled following a string of losses to former Vice President Joe Biden in large, delegate-rich states that left him with little chance of becoming the nominee. Yet Sanders came closer than any self-proclaimed socialist in U.S. history.
In an online address to supporters Wednesday morning, Sanders said the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated his decision to suspend campaigning.
"As I see the crisis gripping the nation, exacerbated by a president unwilling or unable to provide any kind of credible leadership, and the work that needs to be done to protect people in this most desperate hour, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere with the important work required of all of us," Sanders said.
'Our movement has won the ideological struggle'
The senator's exit effectively makes Biden the nominee, but Sanders said he will remain on the ballot in all the states that have not yet voted. He will continue to gather delegates for the Democratic National Convention, where his supporters will use the influence to push the party platform in a more progressive direction.
"Few would deny that over the course of the past five years, our movement has won the ideological struggle," Sanders said. "It was not long ago that people considered these ideas radical and fringe. Today they are mainstream."
Biden moved quickly to reach out to Sanders supporters as he aims to unify a deeply fractured party.
"I know that I need to earn your votes," Biden said in a statement. "And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome: You're needed."
It is not clear what concessions Biden has or is prepared to make to woo Sanders supporters. His top lieutenants have been in touch with Sanders in recent weeks. Biden and Sanders also talked directly, a conversation in which Biden explained why he was proceeding with his vetting of potential running mates even before Sanders had dropped out. Sanders offered words of support to Biden on Thursday, but his followers have made clear Biden will need to work for their votes.
Sanders rebounded off his 2016 loss to Hillary Clinton to emerge for a few weeks as the front-runner in the current Democratic primary, before second thoughts about the wisdom of nominating him and voter anxiety over the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic moved Democrats to rapidly consolidate behind Biden. By the time Sanders dropped out of the race, Biden was already proceeding as the presumptive nominee, vetting potential running mates.
A transformative impact
Even while falling short of the nomination, Sanders had a transformative impact on the Democratic Party. He upended old rules of money and politics, eclipsing his rivals in fundraising with a loyal army of nearly 2 million small donors whose contributions averaged $21.
Sanders successfully pushed the party to abandon the Clintonomics of the past in favor of a more progressive path, and he forced rivals to embrace a more expansive role for government.
Yet the Vermont senator struggled to expand his passionate base of supporters to the critical mass needed to win the race. He ultimately ran into the same electoral buzz saw in 2020 that he did in 2016, getting rejected by African Americans and suburban voters in many Sunbelt states whose support is essential to winning the nomination.