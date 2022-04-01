"Infowars" founder Alex Jones offered this week to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit filed by the families of six people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The response came within a matter of hours: no.
"The so-called offer," lawyers for the families wrote in Connecticut court filings, "is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook."
Wednesday's rejection sets the stage for the two sides to meet at trial. A jury is to decide how much Jones will pay over his false assertions that the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting - which left 20 elementary schoolchildren and six adults dead - was "a giant hoax."
The defamation case has already been decided in favor of the families. In one of multiple legal defeats for the far-right commenter over his Sandy Hook falsehoods, Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in November that Jones was liable by default after he and his companies refused to turn over documents as required by the court.
She found him in contempt of court Wednesday after he skipped two depositions scheduled for last week in his hometown of Austin. His lawyers blamed an undisclosed illness, saying doctors had ordered him to not to work or sit for questioning. Yet as they were making that case, Jones was busy doing a four-hour broadcast of "The Alex Jones Show" at his studio.
Lawyers for the families had wanted him arrested.
In a statement posted to his website before the hearing, Jones said he had a "genuine and long-standing" desire to resolve the lawsuit, noting that the Sandy Hook shooting was "almost a decade behind us." He portrayed the families' lawyers as "ambulance chasers" and suggested they aim to destroy "Infowars."
"We are not going to be driven out of business by ambitious lawyers or those who hate dissent," he said.
The families behind the lawsuit, including relatives of four children and two educators killed in the shooting as well as a first responder who was at the scene, have waged the legal battle against Jones for years. They argue in court records that he has profited from spinning "outrageous, malicious and deeply hurtful lies" he knows to be untrue by suggesting that the shooting was a "false flag" operation perpetuated by "crisis actors."
His baseless theories, they say, have come with real-life consequences.
"As a result of Jones's campaign, the families and survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting have been forced to endure malicious and cruel abuse at the hands of ruthless and unscrupulous people," said the complaint filed in 2018. "On a regular basis, the families and survivors have faced physical confrontation and harassment."