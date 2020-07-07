Schools try to plan reopening amid conflicting guidelines

PHILADELPHIA — A month into planning what fall might look like for the 2,700 students in his Gloucester County school district, Jim Lavender tore through 104 pages of guidance from the New Jersey Department of Education.
By Wednesday, Lavender had spent days, nights and a weekend scouring every page three times, trying to figure out how he could safely meet social distancing, masking, and health requirements – to say nothing of teaching and learning.
"It's almost an untenable task," said Lavender, superintendent of the Kingsway Regional School District.
After an abrupt transition this spring to virtual learning that left many students and families struggling, schools are trying to craft plans to reopen while navigating a series of questions that don't have clear answers.
Will kids keep masks on? Should temperatures be checked? And how much distance should schools maintain between students, from classrooms to bus seats, if those requirements mean some students will have to stay home?
'It's a lose-lose situation'
Agencies, researchers and advocacy groups have weighed in on returning to school during the coronavirus outbreak, but the guidance sometimes conflicts. Experts say children are less likely to be severely impacted by the virus, and also less likely to spread it.
Yet the evidence isn't uniform, and schools are staffed by adults – many of whom are older, more at risk of illness and not all comfortable with returning. Reopening schools involves evaluating those risks and balancing them against the pitfalls and child care complications that emerged during months of remote instruction that widened achievement gaps and challenged families.
Education officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as in some other states, have called for at least some in-person instruction, but haven't mandated a specific approach, leaving the reopening decisions to local school leaders.
"It's a lose-lose situation," said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators. "Superintendents know that whatever they do, people are going to be unhappy, kids and staff are going to get sick. It's going to be an incredible year, unfortunately."
With easily more than a million students and parents waiting on their decisions, few schools in the area have finalized their plans; Philadelphia, like many districts, has said to expect guidance later this month. Administrators say they are weighing options and collecting feedback from parents, who often have widely differing views.
Teachers' unions have also been surveying members, urging schools to commit to cleaning protocols and other measures. "Even once public health officials deem it safe to reopen, doing so without the necessary precautions could be deadly," American Federation of Teachers officials wrote in their national reopening plan.
In a letter to families in his district last Monday, West Chester Area School District Superintendent Jim Scanlon noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Health had rules setting capacity at restaurants, but no similar requirements for schools. "As an educator who doesn't have a medical background and is being asked to make significant public health decisions," he wrote, "this is extremely frustrating."