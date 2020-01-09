WASHINGTON – Authorities across the Washington, District of Columbia, region are boosting security at military bases, Arlington Cemetery and at sites along the National Mall following threats by Iran to retaliate against the United States for the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
In some cases, entry gates at military facilities have been closed, and officials are carrying out more thorough identity checks. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said the agency's uniformed officers will have a more visible presence because of the tensions with Iran.
"There's no specific threats," said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, spokesman for the U.S. Park Police. "It's just an abundance of precaution."
But the rollout of the enhanced security has not been smooth in every case, leaving some people facing a chaotic return to work at the beginning of the new year. The Navy command that runs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, modified some of its new precautions and issued a lighthearted mea culpa on its Facebook page Monday evening after the security changescaused monstrous traffic in the area that morning.
"Today's traffic was awful. It was horrible," the post read. "It looked at normal D.C. Monday traffic and said, 'Hey, watch this!' "
Nevertheless, officials wrote that the enhanced security was necessary to keep people safe.
Last week, President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani, Iran's most important military commander. Iran's leaders quickly promised to take revenge. And an Iranian official said Tuesday that the country was considering 13 scenarios for retaliation and had American bases in the Middle East under surveillance.
Over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin warning that Iran and its allies have "demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States." But much of the focus has been on a cyberattack, rather than a physical one.
"At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland," the department said in the bulletin, issued Saturday.
Officials said they are still taking precautions but in most cases declined to tie them directly to the situation with Iran.
The enhanced security at military bases in the Washington region is in line with a directive from U.S. Northern Command, which oversees facilities in the United States, to impose "additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations."
Walter Reed and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the District, and Arlington National Cemetery, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia all issued public updates on security measures this week.
District Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said Friday that her team knew of no specific threats but that they were coordinating with federal agencies to monitor what was happening domestically and overseas.
Officials at Joint Base Andrews said in a statement that they reviewed the base's security over the past week, but they declined to describe most of the steps they were taking.
On its website, the base, which is home to Air Force One, did outline new procedures beginning Tuesday for visitors traveling with someone who holds a Defense Department ID to undergo a background check before entering the post.