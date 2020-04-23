WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a $484 billion deal Tuesday to replenish a small-business loan program that's been overrun by demand and to devote more money to hospitals and coronavirus testing. President Donald Trump said he would sign it into law.
The legislation, which came together over days of intense negotiation that followed a bitter partisan standoff, would increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by $310 billion. It would also boost a separate small-business emergency grant and loan program by $60 billion, and direct $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to a new coronavirus testing program.
The House is expected to approve the measure Thursday.
The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help businesses that have fewer than 500 workers, but a number of larger companies found ways to obtain the funds in the past two weeks, leading to bipartisan outrage. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that larger businesses would be blocked from using this program, and Trump called on some big companies that had already obtained taxpayer-backed loans to return the money.
The new legislation comes on top of a $2 trillion coronavirus measure, the CARES Act, that became law last month. The government commitment to fighting the pandemic would be nearly $3 trillion if the House were to pass and the president were to sign the new legislation. That dwarfs by far any other federal intervention of its kind, and underscores the depth of the economic blight befalling the nation and the scramble by policymakers to respond.
Democratic lawmakers say there should be more. Speaking on the Senate floor shortly before the legislation passed by voice vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said lawmakers needed to quickly begin work on another piece of legislation that would match the size and scope of the $2 trillion CARES Act.
"I'd remind my colleagues this is an interim measure," Schumer said. "There's plenty of hard-won provisions that we Democrats are pleased with, but it's ultimately a building block. In the weeks ahead, Congress must prepare another major bill similar in size and ambition to the CARES Act. The next bill must be big and bold and suited to the needs of a beleaguered nation."
'Push the pause button'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., disagreed. In an interview with The Washington Post after Tuesday's vote, McConnell said it was time to "push the pause button" on additional spending legislation, at least until lawmakers are able to return to the Capitol in person. That's scheduled to happen May 4.
McConnell said that the impact on the deficit and debt is becoming a concern, and that the best stimulus is for the economy to start functioning again. He said he was pleased that that was gradually beginning to happen.
"Waving $2.7 trillion through the Senate and the House on voice votes is not the way the Congress was set up to function," McConnnell said. "And since I believe we're in the process of beginning to get back to normal, with proper safeguards when we go out, we ought to deal with this the way Congress normally would, with full attendance in the Capitol doing our work."
McConnell declined to offer an estimate of how much money Congress might ultimately devote to fighting the pandemic.