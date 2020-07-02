WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — The Senate reached a surprise last-minute deal late Tuesday to extend the small-business Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8, passing it just hours before the lending program was set to shut down at midnight.
Prospects for the legislation in the House, however, were uncertain. Both chambers are set to adjourn for a two-week recess by week's end.
The short-term agreement came together in behind-the-scenes negotiations involving Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Christopher Coons, D-Del.; and others.
The Senate acted by unanimous consent to extend the Tuesday midnight deadline for when the PPP can accept applications for forgivable loans for an additional five weeks. It came as the program was poised to shut down to new users with more than $130 billion left untapped. Lawmakers were working on legislation to redirect the remaining funding to additional businesses, but no such deal was expected to be reached until late July, and meanwhile the money left in the program would be sitting unspent.
"We want to make sure the money gets out, and we also want to make sure those who really need it get the funds," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the Senate Small Business Committee, said on the Senate floor.
Democrats had been planning all day to try to advance Paycheck Protection Program legislation on the floor by unanimous consent – but they were expecting Republicans to object. Instead a last-minute deal was struck and quickly passed.
Thorny questions
Even if the House manages to pass the measure before adjourning this week, though, thorny questions still remain unresolved about how to repurpose the funds left in the program. Demand for the remaining money has slowed to a trickle, a dramatic change since the program was launched in April and immediately overwhelmed by demand.
At a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration supports legislation to repurpose the more than $130 billion left in the small-business fund.
"I've already had conversations with the (Small Business Administration) committee in the Senate about repurposing that $135 billion and think that should be done, and look forward to working with both the House and the Senate so we can pass legislation by the end of July," Mnuchin said.
The aim should be "extending it to businesses that are most hard-hit, that have requirements that their revenue have dropped significantly – things like restaurants and hotels and others where it is critical to get people back to work," Mnuchin said.